BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Daisey!

Daisey is a two-month old short hair Chihuahua mix. Her adoption fell through and is ready for her forever home, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit Bakersfieldspca.org