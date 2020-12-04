Pet of the Week: Dachshund puppies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week features two 7-weeks-old Dachshund puppies! They are part of a litter of five. Chuck Nordstrom from the Bakersfield SPCA said the puppies have been with the shelter since they were two weeks old. Nordstrom said they would make great family pets and are looking for a forever home this holiday season. You can start an application to adopt the puppies starting Monday.
For more information about adopting the puppies or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.