The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.

For more information about any of our pets, please contact the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also find us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Facebook page.

Pet of the Week: Cooper

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cooper is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Cooper is the sweetest German shepherd who is well-trained and loves to play with other pups. Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA said Cooper is between 5 to 6 years old and enjoys playing ball. He knows tricks, and will sit, lay down and even shake your hand on command. Cooper is available for adoption now.

If you would like to submit an application, or need more information about Cooper or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

