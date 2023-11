BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Cookie!

Cookie is a tiny 2-month-old chihuahua mix puppy, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA.

She has been at the shelter since Oct. 30 and is spayed, vaccinated and ready to find her forever home.

White says Cookie would do great in a smaller space and an older home since loud noises scare her.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit their website.