BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clover is KGET’s Pet of the Week!

She is a chihuahua mix and about one year old. Patty is a energetic dog who would love kids or other dogs to play with and a yard to run around in, according to Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA. You can submit an application to adopt Clover now.

For more information about Clover or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.