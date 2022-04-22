BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cha Cha is an 8-week-old kitten available for adoption immediately.
For more information aboutCha Cha or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.
