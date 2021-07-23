SPCA Pet of the Week

The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.

For more information about any of our pets, please contact the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also find us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Facebook page.

Pet of the Week: Captain

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Captain is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Captain is an eleven month old Shepard/Husky mix looking for a forever home.

Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA says he would do best in a high energy household. Captain has a lot of puppy energy and needs a family who can work that energy off. Ideal activities include hiking running, or playing fetch. He is a sweet dog looking for scratches whenever he gets a chance. Captain will need to be neutered before he can home home, but he could be yours by next week!

For more information about Captain or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News