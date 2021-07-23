BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Captain is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Captain is an eleven month old Shepard/Husky mix looking for a forever home.

Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA says he would do best in a high energy household. Captain has a lot of puppy energy and needs a family who can work that energy off. Ideal activities include hiking running, or playing fetch. He is a sweet dog looking for scratches whenever he gets a chance. Captain will need to be neutered before he can home home, but he could be yours by next week!

For more information about Captain or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.