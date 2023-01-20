BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Capt. Steve Rogers.

The “captain” is a 5-month old shepherd mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA.

He first came to the shelter at the beginning of December and has recently been training on a leash at the shelter. White says he is a quick learner and does well around other dogs and people.

Capt. Rogers had a lot of energy in the newsroom and made a lot of new friends during his visit.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.