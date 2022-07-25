BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pets of the week are two of five from a brand new litter of puppies. Chuck Nordstrom with SCPA Bakersfield said someone dropped them off at the shelter over the weekend in triple-digit heat. Luckily, staff was in for regular cleaning and feeding. Otherwise, Nordstrom said these puppies would have been dead.

At seven weeks old, this litter is still too young to adopt, but Nordstrom said this is a cautionary tale of dropping litters off in the summer heat: puppies and kittens cannot withstand the high Bakersfield temperatures and can die.

For more information about this litter or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.