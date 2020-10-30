Pet of the Week: Beth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week features Beth, an 8-week-old Miniature Pincher Husky Mix. Beth is one of four in the litter, and the shelter also has their mother and father dogs. They’re both medium-sized. Beth and her siblings have adoption information up at the SPCA website and will be ready to leave for their forever homes at the end of next week.
For more information about adopting Beth or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.