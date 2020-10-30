SPCA Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Beth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week features Beth, an 8-week-old Miniature Pincher Husky Mix. Beth is one of four in the litter, and the shelter also has their mother and father dogs. They’re both medium-sized. Beth and her siblings have adoption information up at the SPCA website and will be ready to leave for their forever homes at the end of next week.

