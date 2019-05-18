SPCA Pet of the Week

KGET Pet of the Week: Forrest

by: Jose Franco

Posted: / Updated:

He is big ball of fluff and was very popular in the KGET newsroom. 

Forrest is a Great Pyrenees and is already a big boy.

He is only 4 months old, but already weighs over 60 pounds. Chuck Nordstrom of the Bakersfield SPCA says he might get to be about 120 pounds.

Nordstrom says Forrest will need a big yard and room to run. 

Applications to adopt Forrest will be accepted starting Saturday, May 18 at the Bakersfield SPCA located at 3000 Gibson St. or you can give the SPCA a call at 323-8353.

