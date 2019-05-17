Forrest is our Pet of the Week

This four-month-old ball of fluff is Forrest, our pet of the week! This Great Pyrenees puppy will eventually grow up to be around 120 lbs. so he will need a family with a big heart and a yard to match! You can apply to adopt Forrest Saturday morning at the Bakersfield SPCA.
SPCA Pet of the Week
