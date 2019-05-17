SPCA Pet of the Week

The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.

For more information about any of our pets, please contact the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also find us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Facebook page.

Forrest is our Pet of the Week

by: Patricia Rocha

This four-month-old ball of fluff is Forrest, our pet of the week! This Great Pyrenees puppy will eventually grow up to be around 120 lbs. so he will need a family with a big heart and a yard to match! You can apply to adopt Forrest Saturday morning at the Bakersfield SPCA.  

