Pet of the week Hobo!

Chuck Nordstrom of the Bakersfield SPCA says Hobo is a 3 year-old keiran terrier. Chuck says Hobo is very sweet and loving. A good home is what Hobo needs!

Hobo will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, June 15th at the Bakersfield SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. in Northwest Bakersfield. You can call the SPCA at 323-8353.