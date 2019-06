Julie Johnson, executive director of the Bakersfield SPCA and her little buddy Elvis joined 17 News at Noon.

Elvis is 10 months old and ready to be adopted today! He does need to be fixed so keep that in mind if you want to bring him around other pets.

The Bakersfield SPCA is located at 3000 Gibson Street in Northwest Bakersfield. You can also give them a call at 323-8353.