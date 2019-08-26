Pawsitive Connection group holds pack walk

Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections, a local nonprofit and dog rescue, hosted a pack walk Saturday morning to support the Alliance Against Family Violence.

The organization recently adopted two support dogs for their emergency shelter.

Jacque Johnson, founder of Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections, says she knew right away that she wanted to help out.

“We believe in the support and therapy that a dog can provide, especially for people coming into that situation, so we immediately wanted to help and put together this pack walk in a couple of days and asked people to come out and bring donations of dog food, toys and collars, things like that,” said Johnson.

Johnson says several dog supplies were donated Saturday, including food, toys and beds.