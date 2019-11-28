UPDATE: One lane of westbound 58 opened at Mojave, eastbound lanes remain closed at Towerline Road due to snow

UPDATED: The CHP is reporting one westbound lane of Highway 58 has opened. Traffic is backed up and moving slowly.

Officers said multiple vehicles are stuck in the snow between Mojave and Hart Flat and efforts to remove them are ongoing.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — As of 9:20 a.m: Highway 58 at Tower Line Road is closed, that is according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident website. This was due to heavy snow.

As of 9:15 a.m: The CHP reported multiple vehicles spinning out of the highway near Tehachapi.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.