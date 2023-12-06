BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From painting walls to building boxes and even scrubbing sticky floors, Bakersfield Christian High School students went all out for Serve Day.

Student not only volunteered their time but enjoyed some time away from the classroom.

“I think it’s very important to give back so that we can help those who need help or are in a financial position where they can’t support themselves,” said Emma Pannell, BCHS 9th-grade student. “So, in any way we can help, I think that’s great.”

It’s something that is part of the school’s core values.

“In everything that we do we want to show the love of Christ,” said Matthew Guinn, President of BCHS, “One of our core goals for our graduates is that they’ll be civic-minded citizens.”

Hundreds of hands came to help.

“We have 655 students, we have about 400 of them that left campus. We have another 100 or so that are preparing for their performances of colors of Christmas, and another 125 or so that are back on campus or around the neighboring areas of the campus helping pick up trash and service the riverbed,” said Matthew Guinn.

BCHS students tackled 10 local organizations, including Grace Street Garden, The Blessing Corner and the Fox Theater.

Even as cleaning sticky old coke from the theatre floors isn’t much fun, Samuel Marquez says it helps them become better people.

“I think it shows a good, a better sense of character,” said Samuel Marquez, BCHS student. “Like you grow as a character as you know what it’s like to give back others, and what goes into time that you give in, your free time.”