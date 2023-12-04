BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Christmas spirit is all about giving, and there’s no feeling like a kid opening a toy.

One local sports team, known as the Silver Streakers, makes sure to not only bring that joy to the young ones, but to have fun themselves while putting it all together.

“We do a couple of tournaments throughout the year, starting around March. Last year was $3,000, this year was $4,000,” said Jose Padilla, a Silver Streakers player.

It’s a tradition years in the making.

“Five years ago when we started, we sponsored a family of two children and a mom and dad,” said Silver Streakers player Mike Doremus. “The mom had a broken leg and the dad had just gone back to work, so we bought a bunch of toys, clothes for the kids and gave the mom and dad a gift certificate to Target.”

It’s also a partnership that is all about giving back.

“This is all Toys for Tots, but it’s for an organization specifically called North of the River,” said Padilla. “That’s the ball field that we play at, and it’s kind of a collective agreement where we help them and they facilitate the ball field at no cost to us.”

Now, more than just softball brings the Silver Streakers together.

“My children are grown already, so you look forward to helping the little young ones,” said Padilla.

“We may not be rich, but our hearts are full whenever we can give away to the kids,” said Doremus. “The kids are the most important part of the whole thing. As long as they have a good Christmas, then everybody is happy.”

If you want to join the Silver Streakers, you can join them at North Beardsley Park, located at 901 Airport Drive, on Tuesdays and Friday mornings at 8:30 a.m.