Made for More

Adventist Health Bakersfield is a comprehensive health care organization serving Kern County. Our deep roots in Kern County reflect more than a century’s worth of providing exceptional, faith-based health care services. Adventist Health Bakersfield’s comprehensive health care network includes a 254-bed acute care medical center, The AIS Cancer Center, Breast Center, three Quest Imaging centers and Adventist Health Physicians Network, providing our community with primary care and specialty physicians.
The new 25-bed critical access hospital serves Tehachapi Valley and southeast Kern County. The key services include emergency care, inpatient, swing bed, laboratory, imaging, inpatient pharmacy and dietary services. Adventist Health also operates and manages three rural health clinics located in Tehachapi, Mojave and California City.
Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center, soon to be known as Adventist Health Delano, has for decades served as a safe haven of healing and wellness for the Delano community. Serving nearly a dozen rural towns throughout the San Joaquin Valley, offering comprehensive care that includes a surgical pavilion, bariatrics, OBGYN services, an intensive care unit and sub-acute care. As a leader in the area in delivering outpatient care through its women’s medical clinic, urgent care center and medical plaza in neighboring Wasco they are there for you through every age and stage.