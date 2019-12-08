Locals pay tribute at local Pearl Harbor attack memorial



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of locals paid tribute to our fallen heroes with a special memorial for the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, Saturday morning.

It’s been 78 years since Japanese Naval Forces attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. It happened at exactly 9:55 a.m. Pacific Time in Hawaii.

The local tribute started at the exact same time as when the attacked happened, more than seven decades ago.

The memorial honored the sacrifices made by all of the war heroes who did and didn’t make it back home.

One of the honorees was Doris Miller, the United State Navy Cross recipient.

“If we fail to honor and remember our veterans of all wars, of all veterans in peacetime and wartime, I think we will fail to survive as a nation, because I think it strengthens us to remember the resolve that we had against our enemies, both foreign and domestic,” said Marc Sandall, organizer of the memorial.

Sandall adds that it is our duty as a nation to pay our war heroes respect and educate the young generations about their sacrifice.