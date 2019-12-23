Local single mother battling cancer asks for community’s help

Alicia Sanchez was born and raised in Tehachapi. she is currently a single mother of two kids.

For years, Alicia had an illness and has been taking medication for it.

Just a month ago, she received some devastating news. Sanchez is diagnosed with endometrial carcinoma, which is a a type of cancer that begins in the uterus and causes abnormal bleeding.

Sanchez already spent a lot of money with her other medication itself. Now, she has to add additional treatment for cancer.

“Co-pay for the chemotherapy mediation for two weeks was $687 and it was extreme,” said Sanchez. “The share of cost for the infusions is even more, it’s about $2,900 per week and it’s not including the things that might come up along the way.”

I then asked her “how do you survive?” Her answer: cooking.

“I really like to cook for people, and spread that joy in a healthy way. I do a lot of baking for people and they donate and it helps alot, and I enjoy it”

Alicia has bake sales from time to time. Unfortunately, the bake sale is not keeping her afloat, so her friends suggested her to create a gofundme page and she did.

“We should be able to turn to our community for help and we had a friend who encouraged me and said there is nothing wrong with telling people you need help.”

If you would like to help with a donation, click on the link below.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/1u19tk2qio?sharetype=teams&member=3323834&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na%20share-sheet&pc_code=ot_co_dashboard_a&rcid=72441ab3575742038fb36c199c28fb9c&fbclid=IwAR2q0Dfhvbnyjcn1iYH9fwV25aEM8kxA06WcG0t1W9GKIoq9TECf-7-YW_c