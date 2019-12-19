Local McDonald’s surprises homeless family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An early Christmas surprise from a local business owner to a deserving family in Bakersfield.

Every year, Trish Gallo-Escobar invites customers at the McDonald’s on White Lane, to write a letter to Santa and drop it in the restaurant’s Santa box.

This year, Santa’s elves surprised a woman living at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and her 11-year-old daughter.

All this mom asked for was clothing for her and her children, but Escobar and her employees treated the family to a whole lot more.

In addition to clothing, the family received gifts and items to help furnish their new apartment when they move out of the homeless center next month.

