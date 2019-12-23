Local man in search of “El Camino”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is asking for help after a man’s prized, classic car was stolen.

Bob Boone has lived in Bakersfield most of his life. He’s worked in property management for Castle & Cooke Homes for nearly 50 years.

During Boone’s 89th birthday party at work on Friday, he says his “El Camino” was stolen right outside of Castle and Cooke.

At first, he thought his coworkers were playing a birthday joke, but he soon realized the theft was a brutal reality.

Boone has taken care of the car for the last 20 years.

Now his friends and family have joined forces to find his precious beige vehicle.

If you see it, you’re urged to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.