Korean War memorial takes place Friday

The Bucheon South Korea Officials and the local Korean War Veterans Association, will host a wreath-laying ceremony to honot Kern County Veterans who were killed in action during the Korean War.

Enjoy the National Anthem for the U.S. and South Korea, guest speakers, and the placing of memorial wreath.

This ceremony is open to the pubic and will be at the Korean War Veterans Memorial. It will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15.

The memorial is located in the Southeast corner of Jastro Park on Truxton Avenue at Myrtle Street.