Kindness Behind the Shield: The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation & Champ Camp

It’s a place of support, encouragement, celebration and love.

“I’m glad that I’m somewhere that I don’t feel alone and that people are not strangers to me,” said Curtis Cain, a 9-year-old burn survivor.

It’s called Champ Camp, a week long camp hosted by the Alisa Ann Ruch Foundation aimed at helping children facing one of life’s toughest and most painful challenges: severe burn injuries.

“The theme this year is Ohana which is family. No one gets left behind, no one is forgotten and that’s what we want our survivors to know as well as everyone here at camp,” said Jennifer Radics-Johnson, Executive Director, Alisa Ann Ruch Foundation.

At Champ Camp, they don’t see scars.

“This is the coolest place I’ve ever been in my life,” said Jahari O’neal, a 7-year-old burn survivor.

Kids can be kids.

Time away from the stares, the whispers, the pointing or teasing some experience daily.

“It is amazing to watch these kids among their peers, among other survivors, just get to be kids. I always tell people when we’re talking about Champ Camp, we’ll have local kids that have a community pool. I’m sure at the community pool they’re going to keep their shirt on, they’re going to swim, they’re going to try to hide their scars. Champ Camp is an opportunity for them to take their shirt off, be a kid, to run around and have fun. It is amazing to watch these young boys. I don’t think they wear their shirts the whole week just because they have the opportunity,” said Trever Martinusen, Executive Director, Bakersfield Firefighter Burn Foundation.

For the past 10 years the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation has supported Champ Camp.

This year, raising $12,000, enough to send 15 campers.

The foundation raises that money with your help.

Your donations to Send a Kid to Camp at Outback Steakhouse, your support at Lite up the Night, the Lights and Sirens Golf Tournament and more, you make this happen.

You’re helping these kids heal.

“Thank you for bringing me to this amazing camp because if I wasn’t here I wouldn’t know what Champ Camp is about,” Cain said.

So I asked him, what is Champ Camp all about?

He responded, “making friend and having fun.”

To everyone in the Bakersfield Fire Fighters Burn Foundation, thank you for the Kindness Behind the Shield.

An even bigger thank you to the amazing people in our community who make a difference in the lives of so many with their support.