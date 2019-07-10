Kindness Behind the Shield: #RidgecrestStrong

We’re teaming up with Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial hospitals to honor first responders who go beyond the call of duty.

It’s part of our “Kindness Behind the Shield” campaign.

This story honors the first responders stationed in Ridgecrest and those who rushed to the aid of the shaken community.

“The building started to shake and I saw the engines start shaking. Really rocking back and fourth,” said Warren Johnson, an Kern County Fire Department Engineer at Station 77 in Ridgecrest.

“Immediately the phone started ringing. Call after call, after call,” said Samantha Aston, a Dispatcher for the Ridgecrest Police Department.

“It was chaotic,” Johnson said.

“We were pretty much shaking every call that came in,” Aston said.

“We went right to work in responding,” Johnson said.

“We just had to tell them, we can’t get there right now, we’ll get there as soon as we can,” Aston said.

They knew what to do.

“I could hear the caller going, ‘Oh my god, oh my god,’ knowing that I have to get my people out there, the officers, to make sure everyone was ok,” Aston said.

As the ground rumbled beneath their feet, first responders in Ridgecrest jumped into action.

Reinforcements rushed in from Bakersfield, but crews were 110 miles or more away.

An entire city relied on a brave few.

“Trying to divide and conquer with the nine of us in the Ridgecrest area was difficult, but we made it happen,” Johnson said.

A 6.4 foreshock followed by a 7.1 earthquake.

There were no fatalities, no major injuries and relatively little damage, thanks in part to the men and women who responded.

“They were here to protect each and everyone of you,” said Jed McLaughlin, Chief of Police, Ridgecrest Police Department.

“I just want to thank all first responders for stepping up in this. I know that this was big event, but I’m proud of you guys. I’m proud of the work we did,” said Dionisio Mitchell, Batt Chief, Kern County Fire Department.

“It is a good feeling knowing that our job is to solve problems for those who need help when they dial 911,” Johnson said.

As the aftershocks continue so do they.

“I took a call last night, a woman just crying because she was so scared to go to sleep,” Aston said.

Their focus now to help in a different way.

“PTSD is a real thing, and we’re all suffering from it right now,” McLaughlin said.

The defenders of their community, showing the nation how to be #RidgecrestStrong.

“So now it’s our job to not only protect you but to help you get back to some normal way of life,” McLaughlin said.

To every first responder that answered the call in Ridgecrest, thank you for your “Kindness Behind the Shield.”