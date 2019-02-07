Kindness Behind the Shield: Officer Jeff McCuan

We’re teaming up with Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals to honor first responders who go beyond the call of duty.

It’s “Kindness Behind the Shield” reported on by Tabatha Mills.

The first responder honored in this story is Shafter Police Officer Jeff McCuan.

“He really went beyond the badge. He was more than an officer that day. He was a friend and I haven’t forgot it since,” said Kellie Couch, a Shafter resident.

Kellie Couch is talking about the day her mother passed away.

Shafter Police Officer Jeff McCuan was there to help.

“You know, I put myself in her shoes. What would I do? Not only as an officer, but as a man. You, know no one wants to lose their mom, no one wants to lose anybody,” said Officer Jeff McCuan.

On December 3, 2018, Couch went to visit her mother who had cancer and opted to stop chemotherapy treatments.

Couch knocked on the door to her mother’s home, but no one answered.

She called 9-1-1 and Officer McCuan was the first to arrive.

He was also the first to comfort her when she learned her mother died.

“You expect an officer to not be emotional or get involved with people they come into contact with. For him to care how I was feeling, it really meant a lot,” Couch said.

Officer McCuan waited roughly 2 hours with Couch, comforting her until her family arrived.

“She needed someone that day. No on had arrived yet and you know as an officer my job is, yeah, to take bad guys to jail and take people who break the law to jail, but it also is to help people so I decided right then she needed help,” McCuan said.

Officer McCuan’s kindness didn’t end that day.

Two weeks later he picked up the phone and called Couch just to check in and make sure she was ok.

“I think times like this when somebody reaches out and cares about somebody else, I think we need to talk about it and let it be known how much we appreciate it. I just want to make sure that the officer knows how much I appreciate him that day and I’ll always remember. Never forget it,” Couch said.

Officer McCuan thank you for your “Kindness Behind the Shield.”

