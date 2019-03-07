Kindness Behind the Shield: Deputy Chief Trever Martinusen

We’re teaming up with Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial hospitals to honor first responders who go beyond the call of duty.

It’s part of the “Kindness Behind the Shield” campaign reported on by Tabatha Mills.

The newest honoree is Bakersfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Trever Martinusen.

For nearly 30 years, Deputy Chief Martinusen has been dedicated to serving our community on and off the clock.

“In 1991 I started my career in the Bakersfield Fire Department,” said Deputy Chief Trever Martinusen.

From an eager young firefighter to Deputy Chief.

“I truly feel one of the best parts of being a firefighter is being able to be part of the community,” Martinusen said.

Martinusen is passionate about serving the public.

“We go on calls, numerous calls everyday, but giving back to the community, that’s the rewarding part,” Martinusen said.

Something he learned from mentor and former Bakersfield Fire Captain Terry Johnson.

“One of the things that Captain Terry Johnson taught me early on was the importance of getting involved, not just with the fire department, not just with teaching, but getting involved in the community,” Martinusen said.

So he did. In his first year in the department he helped form the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation under Captain Steve Dietz.

The local non-profit is dedicated to assisting burn survivors and their families.

“One of the best things about being a firefighter is – it’s not just going to fires or vehicle accidents or medical calls, it’s about giving back,” Martinusen said.

“That’s just what he does. He goes out there, he sees the gap, and he fills it because it’s important to him to make sure that this community is well served not just in the fire aspect, but beyond that,” said Chief Anthony Galagaza, Bakersfield Fire Department.

Singled out for his community service, but to Martinusen that’s the job.

“We have 180 firefighters that are willing to do that. I’m just one,” Martinusen said.

Thank Deputy Chief Martinusen for your Kindness Behind the Shield.

If you know of someone in law enforcement, a firefighter, paramedic, or dispatcher who deserves to be honored, nominate them here.