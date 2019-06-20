Kindness Behind the Shield: Charmaine Gonzales

We’re teaming up with Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals to honor first responders who go beyond the call of duty.

It’s part of our “Kindness Behind the Shield” campaign.

This story honors Charmaine Gonzales, a dedicated public servant who has worked behind the scenes of the Bakersfield Police Department for nearly 40 years.

“A lot of people don’t realize there are others supporting what the officers do,” said Charmaine Gonzales.

Some say they’re the backbone of the police department.

“The clerks, I think they really are the ones to make the place function, to be honest,” said Lt. Kevin Fidler.

The work behind the scenes to support our officers.

“It’s a team effort and we really try to help people when we can,” Gonzales said.

Charmaine Gonzales is a clerk typist at the Bakersfield Police Department.

She’s served the department and our public for 38 years.

“We try to help. Don’t take it personally if we can’t give you what you want. We really try,” Gonzales said.

A well respected cruciale member of the department who’s known for her kindness and warm smile.

“Charmaine is awesome. She’s joyful. She’s easy with the public. She hands all the complaints at the counter. It makes my job super easy,” Lt. Fidler said.

I asked Charmaine how she felt about the kind words shared about her and what it means to her to be honored for her “Kindness Behind the Shield.”

I haven’t known her very long, but her answer was just what I expected it to be.

“There are many people here that care. Behind the scenes, when something happens to you, your family, there are a lot of people that care and try to get help for you,” Gonzales said.

Charmaine Gonzales, thank you for your “Kindness Behind the Shield.”