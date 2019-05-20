Kindness Behind The Shield

Duty is more than running into a burning building, administering life-saving care, or putting oneself in harm's way for another. First Responders are not only heroes – they’re human.

Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals honor our local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and ambulance crews who go beyond the call of duty to bring kindness and compassion to our community. These are the stories of the untold good, the unsung contributions these men and women behind the shield make every day to make Kern County a kinder place to call home.