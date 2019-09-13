Kern Schools holding Community Recycling Day next month

The Kern Schools Federal Credit Union is holding a Community Recycling Day next month.

The event will be held on Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at KSFCU’s Administrative Offices, 11500 Bolthouse Dr. Residents will be able to bring recyclables, items to shred as well as e-waste, such as computers and TVs.

Clothes, bicycles, appliances and other items will also be accepted through organizations such as Golden Empire Habitat for Humanity, Bike Bakersfield and Kern Green. Items that will not be accepted include batteries, light bulbs, cleaning supplies, chemicals or paint.

For more information, call Kern Schools Federal Credit Union at 661-833-7900.

