Kern County Fair 2019: Everything you need to know

The Kern County Fair is just a few days away, running from Sept. 18-29. Here is some information from the fair website, kerncountyfair.com, about this year’s fair to take note of as you plan for your visit.

TICKETS

Adults: $12, or $10 online; $55 for season pass

Seniors (62 and over): $9

Children (6-12): $5, or $4 online

Children (5 and under): Free

Active and retired military: Free with military ID

Parking: $10

Wristband: $35, or $28 online

Discounted tickets can also be purchased at Vallarta Supermarket locations while supplies last. Concerts free with paid admission.

LOCATION

1142 S. P St., Bakersfield, CA.

HOURS

Monday through Thursday: 3 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27: 3 to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 10 p.m.

CARNIVAL HOURS

Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to closing

Saturday and Sunday: Noon to closing

SPECIAL FAIR DAYS

Thursday, Sept. 19: Special Friends Day, 9 a.m. to noon. For special friends and their caregivers.

Friday, Sept. 20: Senior Day, free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23: Marvelous Monday, 3 to 9 p.m. $5 admission; ages 5 and under free.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: School Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Free admission for kids through sixth grade. Feed the Need, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Donate four or more non-expired canned food items, get a free admission into the fair.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: School Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Wild Wednesday, $6 admission from 3 to 9 p.m. with a voucher from Les Schwab Tires. One voucher per person.

CONTACT INFO

For additional fair information, visit kerncountyfair.com or call 661-833-4900.

