The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Pappy’s Coffee Shop are holding a Coffee with a Cop Day next month.

The event will be held on Oct. 2 from 9-11 a.m. at the coffee shop, 10595 Rosedale Hwy. Attendees will be able to enjoy a free cup of coffee and conversation with KCSO deputies and their K9 partners.

For more information, call KCSO at 661-391-7500.