Kaiser Permanente is offering free flu vaccinations to its members beginning this Saturday.

In the Kern County area, flu shots will be provided between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during regular business hours at the Stockdale offices, 3501 Stockdale Hwy.

For more information, call the local office at 833-574-2273.