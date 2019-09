FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Kaiser Permanente will be providing up to 300 free flu vaccines to the community on Saturday.

Kaiser’s Mobile Health Vehicle will be at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, 9001 Ashe Road, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. providing flu shots and minor first aid for soccer and football players at the facility, as well as snacks and water.

Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine Physician Dr. David Li will be on hand to provide first aid.