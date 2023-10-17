WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Veterans who took the trip on the 47th Kern County Honor Flight went on the tour Tuesday of memorials built in their honor.

On Tuesday night, the veterans were recognized in an award ceremony during a dinner at their hotel. The veterans went on an emotional tour the Korea and Vietnam war memorials.

One of the veterans on the trip on Tuesday, Robert Chavira, was able to find one of his brother’s name on the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. That brother is still missing in action.

“I was afraid I was going to be overwhelmed with emotion. But I was able to keep my composure, because that’s what I think he would’ve wanted,” he said.

Chavira said he placed a photo of an older brother, a Vietnam veteran, who died two years ago. “He’s not alone. My brother’s not alone.”

The tour continued to Arlington National Cemetery where 400,000 are buried. The group on the flight will visit more memorials and return home to Bakersfield on Wednesday night.