BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County hosted its monthly breakfast Thursday morning and some special guests were in attendance.

“How long would you say you waited for this?” asked 17’s Cecilia Trevino.

Air Force Vietnam Veteran Lawrence Moser responded, “Well… probably since 73 when I came back… yeah.”

With tears in his eyes, Moser said he waited 50 years for this. He’s back from his Honor Flight to Washington D.C. alongside 101 fellow veterans and it was more than he imagined.

“Oh, it was wonderful, It was… I didn’t even know [how] nice it was going to be,” Moser said. “I have two uncles, one in WWII, one in Korea, and I particularly enjoyed those memorials because it allowed me to put myself in their place.”

Moser says these flights bring healing for those who were in combat.

Senator Shannon Grove urges the city of Bakersfield to invest in other types of healing for Veterans.

“I’d like to see that VA Clinic approved and brought to fruition. We’ve waited long enough, and our veterans have to go to Fresno or Los Angeles, and there’s no reason why they have to make that trek,” said Grove, “They deserve that good, high-quality medical care, and it should be right here in Kern County, and the city should approve that at the next board meeting.”

Being a veteran herself gives her a better understanding of what veterans need.

“We were on the first Honor Flight, and we helped raise money for the very first Honor Flight that left Kern County. And I say we because It was my husband and I,” said Grove, “But basically it’s very honoring to be able to be a United States Military Veteran knowing that you served this country.”

A passion that drives her to personally seek sponsorships for veterans to have their Honor Flight experience.

Donations presented Thursday added to over $80,000 and they came from Taft College, Arvin High School, Wasco Prison, ICE and Kern Radio.