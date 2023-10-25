BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Native American Heritage Month kicks off next week, and so does an honor flight for a very special group of veterans.

Flight 48 will take a group of Native American vets to our nation’s capitol to see the memorials built in their honor on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Organizers say the public is invited to come help send them off at Meadows Field Airport. They are scheduled to go through TSA at 4:30 a.m.

After a whirlwind trip, they will return home Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. Organizers hope the community can give them a big welcome home.