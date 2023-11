BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight 48 — a Native American veteran flight — made its arrival in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The flight took off from Bakersfield at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the first day of Native American Heritage Month. These veterans will have the chance to see the newly dedicated Native American Veterans Memorial.

This is the first Honor Flight dedicated strictly to Native American veterans. This flight is five years in the making.