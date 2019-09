BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another Kern County Honor Flight leaves for Washington D.C. Thursday and the organization is asking you to welcome them back when they return this weekend.

Local World War II and Vietnam veterans are traveling to the nation’s capitol to visit memorials built in their honor.

The veterans are scheduled to return home Saturday, Sept. 21 to Meadows Field Airport. You can give them a heroes welcome when when their flight is scheduled to arrive at 8:45 p.m.