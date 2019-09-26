Honor Flight Kern County hosts fundraiser breakfast

Honor Flight Kern County hosted a fundraiser breakfast for future flights to Washington D.C.

The fundraiser was hosted at Magnolia Place, a senior living home in Southwest Bakersfield.

Breakfast was served for $6, with all proceeds going toward an upcoming Honor Flight taking local veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments built to honor their service.

Volunteer coordinator Arlene Aninon says its important especially for veterans who weren’t thanked for their service after returning from overseas.

One table was left empty except for a rose. It was a table of the fallen solider — a dedication to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

You can always make a donation to Honor Flight Kern County at this link.