WASHINGTON D.C., (KGET) — Honor Flight 48 — a Native American veteran flight — made its way around Washington D.C. on Thursday.

The flight took off from Bakersfield at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the first day of Native American Heritage Month.

On Friday the Veterans will be heading to the Native American Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the Vietnam War Memorial.

They are scheduled to arrive in Bakersfield around 10 p.m. Friday.