BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight 47 is scheduled to return to Meadows Field Airport Wednesday around 6 p.m.

The Kern County community is encouraged to welcome our local veterans home tonight as they land.

Many veterans, especially those who were drafted to serve in Vietnam, say they were shunned as they returned home from war and so these patriotic welcome home ceremonies are often their favorite part of the Honor Flight trip.

Honor Flight’s flight departed from the east coast earlier this afternoon and are currently scheduled to land at Meadows Field a little before 6 p.m.