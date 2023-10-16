WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Honor Flight 47 and its 102 local veterans made its arrival in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The veterans on the flight served in Korea, Vietnam and during the Cold War. Many of them have been waiting in line for a chance to make this trip for years.

The flight took off from Bakersfield at around 7 a.m. Monday. The flight arrived at around 3 p.m. and after a bus ride to their hotel, the veterans were enjoying dinner to wrap up a long first day.

There is a sense of gratitude since it is the community that funds the flights for the veterans.

Usually, the fall flight is the last of the year, but there is another special flight scheduled a couple weeks from now. Honor Flight will take 35 local Native American veterans to see the newly dedicated Native American Veterans Memorial in November.