Airline holds plane so Honor Flight veterans can board plane, volunteer says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of local veterans got a helping hand to make their flight to Washington D.C. on Tuesday morning.

The group of 55 veterans is part of another Honor Flight heading to the nation’s capitol.

The veterans’ bus was late leaving Garces Memorial High School and were worried about not making to the airport on time to make their flight, but volunteers with Honor Flight say Southwest Airlines held the plane for more than an hour.

The vets will be back on Thursday and Honor Flight is asking you to come welcome them home.

Their flight is scheduled to return to Meadows Field on June 20 at 6:30 p.m.

