The community got the chance to take a trip back to the 60’s after Kern County Honor Flight hosted its annual HotRods Burgers & Beer Car Show on Sunday.

The event was an opportunity for the community to showcase and honor local veterans and their hot rods.

Along with the car show, guests got the opportunity to enjoy burgers and beer at 1933 Speakeasy Bar & Grill in Bakersfield.

Sunday’s car show went from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.