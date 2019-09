BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Harold Youngblood, father of Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, died at the age of 93 on Sept. 6.

According to a Facebook post by Honor Flight Kern County, Youngblood served during World War II in the U.S. Coast Guard as a seaman starting in 1943, when he was only a junior in high school. He was also a member of the Merchant Marines. He was in the southern Pacific when the war ended in 1946.

No information has been provided to KGET about a service for Youngblood.