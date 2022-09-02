(KGET) — A heart-touching family movie in theaters and several new DVD and Blu-ray releases top this week’s entertainment options.

“Gigi & Nate” Grade B: The feature film, that open in theaters across the country today (Sept. 2) begins with free-spirited teen Nate Gibson (Rowe) celebrating an Independence Day vacation with his family. In an attempt to impress friends, he makes the ill-fated decision to leap off a high peak into the clear waters below. The jump leaves with amoebic meningitis and fighting for his life.

Nate ends up wheelchair-bound. The fact he is unable to live a life that resembles that he had before leaves Nate frustrated and angry to the point of deep depression. That changes when his family decides to get him a service animal.

Gigi is a once-mistreated capuchin monkey rescued from a petting zoo. The new primate friend causes friction in the house but proves a lifesaver for Nate. But, a legal battle with animal rights activists puts the friendship in danger.

The film has three strong things going for it. Rowe does an excellent job playing the injured young despite the restrictions of having to act while confined to a wheelchair. He also turns in a good performance despite having to do with the unpredictable nature of his animal co-star.

His monkey co-star gives the movie real heart. There is a moment when Nate and Gigi hug that will touch even the coldest viewer.

Then there is Marcia Gay Harden who portrays Nate’s mother. The much underappreciated Harden makes the character strong enough that it is believable when she leads the charge to help her son. At the same time, she gives the character just enough of a giving spirit you can believe she would raise a son who would be adventurous enough to put himself in harmful situations.

The combination of the big heart in the story and the always strong work by Harden makes this a solid family film. Be sure to bring tissues.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 30

“The Phantom of the Open”: A humble crane operator manages to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship qualifying in 1976, despite never playing a round of golf before.

“Belle”: The collector’s edition tells the heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media from Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda.

“1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story”: Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw star in this brutal and dramatic tale of the Old West.

“Olga”: Young gymnast living in exile deals with tragic events in her home country.

“American Carnage”: Friends are targeted by a group of savage killers.

“The Gravedigger”: Lonely gravedigger’s life is forever changed when he stumbles upon a scared, violent man (Gisbert Heuer) hiding in the graveyard.

Available on digital platforms

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”: The film looks at Gru’s rise to evil power and how the Minions came into his life. Will be on DVD and Blu-ray starting Sept. 6.