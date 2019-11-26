Thanksgiving Volunteer Opportunities

A few more volunteers and a little more food.

Those are things local organizations said they would be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday.

In the spirit of giving, here’s a couple of opportunities you can help those in need this holiday season.

The Blessing Corner on Union Ave. is in need of 10 to 15 volunteers for the organization’s annual Thanksgiving meal.

Pastor Bonnie Gillette-Turner said the organization also needs deserts; pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls, cakes, you name it, the Blessing Corner would love your donation.

The Mission at Kern County is currently asking for turkeys and canned food items to make sure everyone who stops by for Thanksgiving gets a warm meal.

“Our Thanksgiving meal is actually on Thanksgiving Day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00. This is something we’ve done for many many years. We serve 600 people and not just people who stay with us at the shelter or are in our programs, but also we canvass the community and invite the people living in the area around us to come and join us. If they don’t have anywhere to go on Thanksgiving we want them to join us,” said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director at The Mission at Kern County.

CALM Holiday Lights needs volunteers to assist with the holiday light tour starting November 30.

You can work a five hour shift and receive a ticket to enjoy the lights on another day.

Temple Beth El’s Annual 8 Crazy Kilometers Run, a Hanukkah 8k and 2k also needs volunteers to assist with parking, registration and general course assistance.

There are many more opportunites to help as the holiday season continues.

For more information on volunteer oportunities call the Volunteer Center of Kern County at 395-9787.