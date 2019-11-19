ShotSpotter report says its impact on gun violence is unclear

The Shot Spotter Technology used by the Bakersfield Police Department has proven effective except for when it comes to reducing gang violence, that’s according to a new assessment of the program released by BPD and CSU Bakersfield.

Shot Spotter went live in March last year. Researchers said the technology didn’t reduce gang violence as much as expected.

There are a lot of factors that could make it harder to judge how effective ShotSpotter is like how long its been used. The report shows faster response time to gunshots.

